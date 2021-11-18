Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCCAF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCAF opened at $29.60 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

