Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Raised to C$46.00 at National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.35.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.