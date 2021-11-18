SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the October 14th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 640.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 80,496 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 116.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 36,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 47.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,261. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $250.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.34. SLR Senior Investment has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 63.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

