SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,679,605 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,958 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.39% of SM Energy worth $41,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SM Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SM stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 5.76. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.41%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.