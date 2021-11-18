SMI Advisory Services LLC Has $637,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

SMI Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.3% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

BND stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.99. The company had a trading volume of 131,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,104. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.134 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

