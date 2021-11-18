SMI Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SMI Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.4% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,414 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,324 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,170 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.77. 75,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,381. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $65.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.75.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

