SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to report $128.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.00 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $184.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $640.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $643.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $719.60 million, with estimates ranging from $682.70 million to $743.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of SDC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.76. 162,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,679,014. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth $31,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.