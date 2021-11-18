Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Receives $32.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $23.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.89. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.