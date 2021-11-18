Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in October

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SMFKY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $60.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMFKY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

