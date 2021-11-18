Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given a $80.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim restated an average rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. Snap has a 52 week low of $39.19 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,123,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,734,555 shares of company stock worth $107,968,486 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.