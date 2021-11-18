SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SOFI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SoFi Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

SOFI stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.85.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,939.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $102,316.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,145,663 shares of company stock valued at $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

