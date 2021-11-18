SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the October 14th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOBKY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.73. 91,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,679. SoftBank has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.47.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SoftBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

