Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at B. Riley

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

