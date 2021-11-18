Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $6.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after buying an additional 351,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after buying an additional 575,472 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.