SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 132.2% from the October 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 27,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $47,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,438 shares of company stock worth $240,489 over the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPAR Group by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPAR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SPAR Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGRP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.36.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

