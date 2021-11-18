Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76), RTT News reports. Spark Networks updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOV shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 27,500 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bradley Goldberg purchased 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.