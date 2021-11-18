SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000.

SPTL opened at $41.67 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $46.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

