SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Boosted by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fure Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 87,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77.

