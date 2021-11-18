SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $394,000.

XAR stock opened at $122.27 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $103.83 and a twelve month high of $136.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.12.

