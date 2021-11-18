Splinterlands (SPS) Price Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00068896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00091074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,037.73 or 0.99978627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.20 or 0.07001228 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars.

