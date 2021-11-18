Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. cut its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,112,624,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Splunk by 20.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,539,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Splunk by 18.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,169,000 after purchasing an additional 227,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Splunk by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,184,543 shares of the software company’s stock worth $171,261,000 after purchasing an additional 83,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $139.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $207.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,381 shares of company stock worth $5,098,967 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.