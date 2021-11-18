SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Update

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the October 14th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPYR opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. SPYR has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.23.

About SPYR

SPYR, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and resell of Apple compatible products with an emphasis on the smart home market. It also identifies and acquires companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

