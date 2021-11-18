Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 287,078 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after buying an additional 575,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after purchasing an additional 445,767 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,412.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 373,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 351,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.19. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

