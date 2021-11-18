State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,033 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FMR LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 33.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $381,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $90.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $80.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

