State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after buying an additional 259,402 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $19,259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,817,000 after purchasing an additional 62,564 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Truist raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

NYSE:OXY opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

