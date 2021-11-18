State Street Corp Has $28.34 Million Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,603 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.81% of nLIGHT worth $28,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LASR. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at $11,255,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,554,000 after acquiring an additional 192,351 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 29.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after acquiring an additional 188,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,524,000 after acquiring an additional 176,148 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after buying an additional 166,763 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,257. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LASR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.13. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.