State Street Corp Lowers Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

State Street Corp cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73,283 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $27,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SAP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 26.7% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAP. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

NYSE SAP opened at $141.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.09. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $115.70 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

