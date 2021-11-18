State Street Corp Raises Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,785 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Kforce were worth $29,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,331,000 after buying an additional 180,177 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,480,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 331.4% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 88,420 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,492,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

KFRC opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.07. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $80.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $347,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kforce Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.