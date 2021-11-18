State Street Corp Sells 44,845 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 678,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,845 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.91% of Keros Therapeutics worth $28,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,923,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,292 shares of company stock worth $7,806,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.77. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

KROS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

