STATERA Price Tops $0.0533 on Top Exchanges (STA)

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. One STATERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STATERA has a market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $83,290.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STATERA has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00067744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00070299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00088838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,026.49 or 0.99345191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.22 or 0.07000220 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

STATERA Profile

STATERA’s genesis date was July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 80,097,142 coins and its circulating supply is 80,097,141 coins. The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com . STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

