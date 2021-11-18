Sterling Manor Financial LLC Increases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for 0.5% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fortinet by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,615,533,000 after purchasing an additional 172,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after acquiring an additional 397,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,951,000 after acquiring an additional 121,386 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.09.

Fortinet stock opened at $342.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.82, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.17 and a 52 week high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

