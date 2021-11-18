stETH (Lido) Trading Up 22.9% Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00068016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00088569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,628.91 or 1.00543136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,157.23 or 0.07009700 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

