Steven Paul Lawrence Sells 181,992 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $8,748,355.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Paul Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10.

Shares of ASO opened at $48.06 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 54.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 137.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 70,882 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.