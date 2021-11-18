Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to C$8.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

GDDFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodfood Market currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Shares of GDDFF stock traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

