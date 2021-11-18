StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of StoneCo stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 2.25. StoneCo has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $95.12.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StoneCo stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on STNE shares. HSBC decreased their target price on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.