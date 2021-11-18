Summit Financial Group Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 4,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,792,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,930 shares of company stock valued at $537,955,199. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,981.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,850.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,684.59. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,020.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.