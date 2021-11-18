Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $286,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,478 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,526 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a twelve month low of $76.08 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average is $104.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.13, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

