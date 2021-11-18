Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $118.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.98. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $82.74 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.