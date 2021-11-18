Summit Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $164.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $113.56 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $486.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

