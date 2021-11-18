Summit Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,627,000 after acquiring an additional 442,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,044 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,599 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90.

