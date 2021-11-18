Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 15.4% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 72,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,339,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $220.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.48 and its 200 day moving average is $224.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $151.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.58.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

