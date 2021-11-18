Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$75.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLF. CIBC increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CSFB increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

SLF stock opened at C$70.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a quick ratio of 1,053.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.92. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$54.71 and a 1 year high of C$71.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total value of C$2,108,322.68.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

