Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Jeanna Steele Sells 1,586 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $91,226.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Jeanna Steele sold 5,995 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $361,438.55.

On Monday, November 1st, Jeanna Steele sold 2,938 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $173,577.04.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $175,550.72.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jeanna Steele sold 454 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $22,700.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $131,049.03.

On Friday, September 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,162 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $93,636.22.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.39. 4,097,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,029,686. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $955,037,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,141,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Sunrun by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,575 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.