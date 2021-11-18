Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the October 14th total of 990,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.00. 5,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,150. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

