Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Group of Companies Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally. Superior Group of Companies Inc., formerly known as Superior Uniform Group Inc., is based in Seminole, Florida. “

Shares of SGC stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $405.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 52.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 140,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

