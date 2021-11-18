sUSD (SUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $108.80 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $108.80 million and approximately $19.74 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00047306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00220293 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00089101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 108,644,695 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.