SVB Leerink Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.64) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.29). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.97) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on THRX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of THRX stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93).

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

