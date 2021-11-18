Switch (NYSE:SWCH) PT Raised to $31.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Switch stock opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,553.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,671,526 shares of company stock worth $42,320,713 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 23.7% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 88,841 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Switch by 30.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Switch by 164.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Switch by 12.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Switch in the second quarter valued at $1,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

