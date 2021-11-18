Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Down 52.9% in October

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the October 14th total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,794,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SEGI remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,496,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,967,430. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile
