Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Down 52.9% in October

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the October 14th total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,794,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SEGI remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,496,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,967,430. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A.

