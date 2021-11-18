Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €138.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €138.00 ($162.35) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €121.83 ($143.33).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €127.95 ($150.53) on Thursday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €118.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €117.24.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

